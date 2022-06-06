2023 Hutchinson (MN) LB Alex Elliott Commits to Gophers

Just hours after picking up an offer from Minnesota, 2023 in-state LB Alex Elliott out of Hutchinson has ended his recruitment by committing to the Gophers. The currently unranked and unrated 6-foot-2, 190-pound inside linebacker committed to P.J. Fleck and Minnesota over Army, North Dakota State, and Ohio. Iowa State had also previously shown interest in Elliott but did not offer.

In his commitment post, Elliott posted the following;

"First of all, I would like to thank the Lord for truly blessing me with this opportunity and surrounding me with great people that guided me through this process," he said. "Thank you to my family, my parents for always supporting me, my older brothers for being great role models, and especially my brother Aaron for being the best competition I could ask for. There is no I way I would have gotten this far without them."

He would go onto also say;

"I'd also like to thank my football coach, Coach Rostberg for being such a great mentor. You've pushed me and always believed in me. You've helped me become a better person every single day at practice. Thank you, Coach Fleck and Coach Rossi for believing in me and pushing me in the right direction. Thank you, Davontay Stevens (Akaa 4thquartereps) for training me and helping me become a better athlete. YOu have also been a great friend and super supportive throughout my recruiting journey."

"Thank you to all my teammates throughout my whole career as an athlete so far, you guys have always been there for me. Lastly, thank you to the entire Hutchinson Tiger Community for believing in me and having my back through it all.

"With that being said, I am beyond excited to announce that I have made my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota!"

Elliott is the Gophers' ninth commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks 29th in Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings. He's also the fifth Minnesota native to commit to the Gophers in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

MORE TO COME