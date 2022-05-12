2024 guard Isaac Asuma talks recent Minnesota visit and offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Isaac Asuma, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Cherry (Minn.) High, who is one of the top Minnesota players in the Class of 2024, recently earned a scholarship offer from the Gophers.Asuma is already the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news