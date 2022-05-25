2024 TE Gavin Grover Details Recruitment and Minnesota Offer
Last week, Minnesota offered 2024 TE Gavin Grover out of Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio. For Grover, it continued what has been an extremely busy last month in which he has received eight offers after receiving his first offer from Kentucky on April 27. Since then, Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Toledo have all joined in on offering the Ohio native.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news