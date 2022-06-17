2024 wing Jack Robison draws plenty of notice from college coaches
Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 wing from Lakeville (Minn.) North, is one of the top shooters in the Midwest. He has already received scholarship offers from St. Thomas, Wisconsin and Minnesota. However, ...
