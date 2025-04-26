2025 NFL Draft: Minnesota's Day 3 Selections and UDFAs

The NFL Draft is officially complete as day three of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone. After a pair of Gophers were selected on Friday night as Aierontae Ersery was drafted in the second round while Justin Walley was selected in the third round.

Lindenberg, a native of Anoka, Minnesota, spent five seasons with the Gophers, playing in 38 games while recording 209 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his career. He also recorded one interception and nine pass deflections.

On Saturday, only one Golden Gopher heard their name called as linebacker Cody Lindenberg was drafted with the sixth pick in the seventh round (222 overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders.

QB Max Brosmer ... Max Brosmer is staying local and has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

WR Daniel Jackson ... One of the top wide receivers in program history, Jackson will hope to catch on with the Houston Texans.

OL Tyler Cooper ... Cooper has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

DE Jah Joyner ... The Gophers' edge rusher surprisingly went undrafted but will be joining his former teammate in Cody Lindenberg, with the Las Vegas Raiders.

DE Danny Striggow ...Striggow, after finding himself going undrafted, has signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CB Ethan Robinson ... Robinson, who spent one season with the program after beginning his career with Bucknell, has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

DB Jack Henderson ... The versatile defensive back has signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.