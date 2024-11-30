2025 OL Kaveon Lee commits to Minnesota

Lee picked the Gophers over offers from Kansas State, Marshall, Memphis, Northern Illinois, and West Virginia. He notably also took an official visit to West Lafayette earlier in November and was committed to Northern Illinois from February until early August.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up a commitment just days before the early signing period. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle committed to the Gophers just a week after taking an official visit to Minneapolis.

"I was blessed to receive full scholarship offers from several schools," Lee said in his announcement. "After much thought, I have decided to commit to the University of Minnesota! Thank you to my mother and my family for always being there and supporting. I'm thankful for Coach Keane, Coach Carriger, and my coaches for seeing the potential in me and trusting me with the responsibility to play fo them. Thank you to my teammates for being there when times got tough on and off the field. Thank you Coach Fleck and Coach Callahan seeing my potential and giving me this opportunity."

Minnesota holds 22 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which currently ranks top 50 in the country. Lee is also the program's first commitment since July 30 when Good Counsel (MD) defensive back Grant Grayton committed to the Gophers.