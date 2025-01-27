Premium content
2026 in-state ATH Pierce Petersohn discusses Minnesota offer
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
On Sunday, 2026 Triton (MN) athlete Pierce Petersohn became the fifth and most recent Minnesota prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle to receive an offer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The offer from the Gophers is the third of his recruitment joining Iowa State and North Dakota.

Shortly after receiving an offer from the Gophers, Gophers Nation caught up with Petersohn to get his reaction.

"It’s super exciting," Petersohn told Gophers Nation about his offer. Being an in-state kid makes it that much better," he added. Notably, Petersohn has grown up less than 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities in Dodge Center.

While Petersohm plays primarily quarterback for Triton, where he put together a solid season of nearly 1,500 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, and 17 touchdowns, he also plays linebacker and nabbed three interceptions this fall.

It's at linebacker that the Gophers believe Petersohn could play at the next level. He certainly has the size to do so at a reported 6-foot-5 and 195-pounds while possessing a lasered 40-yard dash time of 4.59. An explosive athlete, Petersohn is also a high jumper with a career-best of 6 feet, 10 inches, considered elite at the high school level.

