2026 Iowa ATH Julian Manson Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

Three-star athlete Julian Manson , one of the top talents out of the state of Iowa, has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the June 13 official visit weekend.

The Iowa legacy, the son of former Hawkeye Jason Manson, who also now serves as the program's current director of player development announced his plans to take an official visit on Monday evening.

While listed as an athlete, Manson is being recruited by Minnesota as a linebacker. He is one of four linebackers currently expected to visit Minnesota on official visits, joining in-state talent Pierce Petersohn, Arizona standout Hudson Dunn, and Pennsylvania talent Angel Luciano.