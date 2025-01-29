2026 LB Angel Luciano discusses recruitment, offer from Minnesota

The Gophers and Sori-Marin have been talking since Sori-Marin took over the linebackers' room, leaving Luciano excited for Tuesday's visit. After a successful morning workout in front of Sori-Marin, Luciano earned an offer and caught up with Gophers Nation to discuss his reaction.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker coach Mariano Sori-Marin made his way to the Keystone State and stopped in on Pennsylvania linebacker Angel Luciano at Steelton-Highspire High School, located just outside the state capital of Harrisburg.

The offer is the 10th scholarship offer, including his fifth Power Four offer and third from a Big Ten program. The Gophers join Akron, Cincinnati, Delaware, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.

"I’ve been loving it," Luciano said about his recruitment as of late. "Many coaches have been reaching out and building relationships with me!"

It's easy to see why, as Luciano is a well-built linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds while showing strong athleticism and being an integral part of a high school program that has won two Pennsylvania State championships in his three high schools.