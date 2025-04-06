2026 LB Hudson Dunn Locks in Official Visit to Minnesota

However, before leaving campus, Dunn was sure to lock in an official visit to return to Minneapolis for the May 30 official visit weekend.

Three-star linebacker Hudson Dunn, a standout talent at Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona, made his way to Minneapolis this weekend for an unofficial visit with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Dunn has over a dozen offers in his recruitment from Power Four programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Washington State.

It is the third official visit that Dunn has locked in so far for this summer, as he'll also make trips to Oregon on June 6 and Michigan on June 20.

Dunn is now the 24th prospect to lock in an official visit to Minnesota for the May 30 weekend and the fourth linebacker overall. Also joining Dunn on visits at the position for the May 30 weekend is Duyon Forkpa, Angel Luciano, and Pierce Petersohn.

Dunn is listed by Rivals as the No. 6 player in the state of Arizona.