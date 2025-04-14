Premium content
2026 New Jersey CB Xavier Jackson Discusses Minnesota Visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
This weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted Bergen Catholic (NJ) cornerback Xavier Jackson. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback is a former teammate of current Golden Gopher Naiim Parrish, who is impressing in his first spring with the program.


Jackson, like Parrish, is a well-touted and highly recruited cornerback prospect with over a dozen offers, including James Madison, Liberty, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

But as Jackson's recruitment enters its next stages, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are positioning themselves well for the New Jersey native.

