2026 OT Daniel McMorris schedules Minnesota official visit

The visit comes just over a week after Gophers Nation reported that an official visit was likely in our latest Gophers Files on the Inside Gophers Nation forum.

Oklahoma three-star offensive tackle Daniel McMorris has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota, joining the growing list of visitors for the Gophers’ May 30th official visit weekend. It marks his second scheduled official visit, as he will also visit in-state Tulsa on June 6.

McMorris has been in consistent contact with offensive line coach Brian Callahan and assistant James Bain throughout his recruitment.

“Coach Callahan and Coach Bain each reach out at least once a week,” McMorris recently told Gophers Nation. “They always make it clear I’m their priority tackle in this class.”

He previously planned to visit Minneapolis in April but was finalizing the details.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle also holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Northwestern, and Texas Tech.

Minnesota currently holds four commitments in its 2026 recruiting class.