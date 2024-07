The Downers Grove North quarterback is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect and a top-15 player in the state of Illinois. Lansu committed to the Gophers over Power Four offers from Cincinnati and Northwestern.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers hot start to the 2026 recruiting cycle continued on Sunday morning as 2026 quarterback Owen Lansu announced his verbal commitment to the Gophers following an unofficial visit.

"The culture and the staff bring a special energy to the building," Lansu said when asked about what made Minnesota the best fit form. "and I think I fit them super well," he added.

Lansu is the foruth commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle for Minnesota, he joins Minnesota natives Andrew Trout, defensive end Howie Johnson, and Baltimore, Maryland wide receiver Kenedy Uzoma.

A major part of Lansu's commitment to the Gophers is his relationship with Minnesota quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.

"Coach Harbaugh is probably my favorite coach from this whole process," he said. "Super fun guy who’s great to be around and also super open and honest about what he sees, what he wants, and what he needs from me," he added.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pro-style quarterback also has developed a strong relationship with Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. "Coach Fleck is full of energy 24/7 and has an incredible background story which I think drives him to be the way he is everyday, so I related super well to both of them."