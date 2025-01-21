2026 three-star LB Mathieu Kanu reflects on Minnesota offer

Minnesota football was keeping a close eye on class of 2026 three-star Patriot (VA.) linebacker Mathieu Kanu for a couple of months now, with staff sending him game day graphics and visiting him at his high school.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back on the road, visiting recruits, handing out offers, and more.
A look at FCS cornerback transfer Jaylen Bowden.
Gophers Nation reviews the Gophers quarterback play in 2024.
Everything Ben Johnson had to say on Thursday after the Gophers defeated Michigan 84-81.
For the first time in nearly four years, Minnesota has a win over a ranked program.
