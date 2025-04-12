2026 WR Kai Meza Commits to Minnesota

For the second time on Saturday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a commitment. Hours after elite in-state defensive end Eli Diane announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher, Utah wide receiver Kai Meza announced his own decision while on campus for an unofficial visit.

Meza committed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Boise State, California, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, and Washington State.

As a junior for Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah, Meza had a huge junior season, recording 46 receptions for 944 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He is the second wide receiver to commit to the Golden Gophers this spring, joining Arizona native Rico Blassingame, who announced his own commitment to the program on March 20. Overall, he's the seventh commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class.