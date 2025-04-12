2027 In-State DE Eli Diane Commits to Minnesota Football

Minnesota Football has added a commitment from their first Class of 2027 prospect, as defensive lineman Eli Diane took to social media today following a visit to campus to announce his decision.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounds defensive end hails from Wayzata High School (MN) and has been to campus on three occasions over the past three and a half weeks, as the staff continuously showed him love.
"Things that stood out were they are really big on development, and they both have a great ability to push players to be their best selves, as I saw in practice," Diane told Gophers Nation after a recent visit. "They do a good job of developing the players, making sure each player learns and perfects a rep, and making sure they don’t let up."
This is the first commitment for the Gophers in the Class of 2027 and also their sixth from Wayzata High School since Rivals started tracking recruiting back in 2002. The most recent prospect from the school to commit to Minnesota was TE Brandon Lingen back in the 2014 class.
In the end, he chose the Gophers over the likes of six other offers from the likes of schools like Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin
