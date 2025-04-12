2027 In-State DE Eli Diane Commits to Minnesota Football

Minnesota Football has added a commitment from their first Class of 2027 prospect, as defensive lineman Eli Diane took to social media today following a visit to campus to announce his decision.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounds defensive end hails from Wayzata High School (MN) and has been to campus on three occasions over the past three and a half weeks, as the staff continuously showed him love.

"Things that stood out were they are really big on development, and they both have a great ability to push players to be their best selves, as I saw in practice," Diane told Gophers Nation after a recent visit. "They do a good job of developing the players, making sure each player learns and perfects a rep, and making sure they don’t let up."