2027 TE Korz Loken sets return trip to Minnesota

One of the Midwest's top tight ends in the 2027 recruiting class is making a return trip to Minneapolis next month. On Sunday, Iola Scandinavia (WI) standout Korz Loken announced he'll be on campus for Minnesota's Junior Day on March 22.

Loken was on campus twice last year, once for a camp in July and then for a gameday visit in October when the Gophers took on the Maryland Terrapins. It was after that gameday visit in which Loken earned an offer from the Gophers.

"It was a great experience, awesome to see Minnesota go out there and play at such an elite level," Loken told Gophers Nation about the experience. "The coaches were super nice and really created a nice atmosphere for me to be in."