2027 TE Korz Loken Talks Minnesota Weekend Visit

On Saturday, Minnesota played host to 2027 tight end target Korz Loken, the 6-foot-5 standout at Iola Scandinavia in Iola, Wisconsin previously visited the Gophers in October where he received an offer from the program.

On this visit, Loken got a closer look at the program and was able to spend a little bit more personal time with the coaching staff. Following his visit, Gophers Nation caught up with Loken to discuss his experience.