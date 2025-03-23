2027 TE Korz Loken Talks Minnesota Weekend Visit

On Saturday, Minnesota played host to 2027 tight end target Korz Loken, the 6-foot-5 standout at Iola Scandinavia in Iola, Wisconsin previously visited the Gophers in October where he received an offer from the program.
On this visit, Loken got a closer look at the program and was able to spend a little bit more personal time with the coaching staff. Following his visit, Gophers Nation caught up with Loken to discuss his experience.
During his visit, Loken was able to spend time with multiple members of the Gophers coaching staff, including head coach P.J. Fleck and tight ends coach Eric Koehler. Continuing to build a strong relationship with the coaching staff, particularly Fleck and Koehler, was a key goal for Loken on this visit.