2027 WR Donovan McNabb Jr. loves everything Minnesota has to offer

Three-star Brophy Prep (Phoenix. AZ.) class of 2027 wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr. received a recent offer from Minnesota when wide receivers coach Matt Simon came to his school to visit him and two of his teammates.

The offer for McNabb Jr.—who is the son of six-time Pro Bowler and Eagles legend Donovan McNabb, was special for him in many ways, being he used to live in Minnesota and the fact the Gophers became his first Big 10 offer.

"It was the wide receivers coach (Matt Simon) who came down to our school to talk to Daylen Sharper, Devin Fitzgerald and me," McNabb Jr. said. "We had a normal conversation about football and (coach Simon said to other staffers), 'do you think we should offer him?' (McNabb Jr.). "They said 'yes,' and I was just at a loss for words because I was so happy to receive my first offer from a Big 10 school."