The holidays are over, the year on the calendar has changed, and it can only mean one thing: the Big Ten slate is officially underway. Rutgers was back in action, kicking off 2019 on the road against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, ranked 8th as team, featured a balanced lineup with six nationally ranked wrestlers. The firepower of the Gophers was too much for the Scarlet Knights, as Minnesota bested Rutgers by a score of 22–15. The Gophers won six of ten bouts in the dual, with four of those victories earning bonus points. The high-points of the match came from Nick Suriano (133), Anthony Ashnault (149), Nicholas Gravina (184), and Matthew Correnti (197).

It came to the disappointment of wrestling fans when it was announced that No. 8 Ethan Lizak was scratched from the dual with a skin issue. A head-to-head matchup with No. 2 Nick Suriano was the most anticipated bout of the dual. Instead, Suriano took on Minnesota 133-pound back up, Skyler Petry. Suriano was made easy work of Petry, defeating the Gopher 20–5 via technical fall. The victory was Suriano’s 11th bonus point victory of the season. Anthony Ashnault continued his reign of dominance over the 149-pound division (feel like we’ve been typing that statement a lot this season). Ashnault took on No. 20 Tommy Thorn, and picked apart the ranked Gopher with a relentless attack. The No. 2 Ashnault used multiple leg attacks and a series of tilts to rack up a 14–4 major decision. The sixth-year senior now has two (2) major decisions, two (2) technical falls, and seven (7) pin falls on the year.

Nick Gravina was back in action for the second time this season. Gravina used his trademarked grit to grind out a 4–3 decision over Brandon Krone. Late in the third, Gravina was tied 2–2 with Krone, however, Krone had a riding time point locked up. The riding time point could have potentially given Krone the 3–2 win. Gravina, with time running down, forced a scramble from neutral, attempting to score a match-winning take down. Krone, known for his scrambling abilities, was doing a good job of preventing a score. But with 11 seconds on the clock, Gravina hooked Krone’s ankle on the edge to secure the takedown, and the win.