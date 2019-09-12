A big weekend for basketball official visits
The Minnesota Football team will try to better on its 2-0 start this Saturday when they host Georgia Southern. It will also be a big weekend for the hoops program as two coveted recruits will be on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news