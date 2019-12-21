A blazing first half by Kalscheur dooms the Cowboys
The Minnesota box scores are interesting. Fresh off a 28-point second half by Marcus Carr in last Sunday's upset over third-ranked Ohio State, Gabe Kalscheur opened with 24 first half points as the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news