News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 19:03:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A blazing first half by Kalscheur dooms the Cowboys

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

The Minnesota box scores are interesting. Fresh off a 28-point second half by Marcus Carr in last Sunday's upset over third-ranked Ohio State, Gabe Kalscheur opened with 24 first half points as the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}