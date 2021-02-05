A closer look at Minnesota's new 2021 Big Ten schedule
The Big Ten announced a few alterations to Minnesota's 2021 conference schedule on Friday at noon.
Here is a look at the fresh schedule with changes noted in parenthesis.
2021 Football Schedule:
Sept. 2nd (Thursday) - Ohio State
Sept. 11th - Miami (Oh.)
Sept. 18th - at Colorado
Sept. 25th - Bowling Green
Oct. 2nd - at Purdue
Oct. 9th - Bye (originally a home tilt with Wisconsin)
Oct. 16th - Nebraska (moved from Nov. 26th)
Oct. 23rd - Maryland (moved from Oct. 30th)
Oct. 30th - at Northwestern (moved from Oct. 23rd)
Nov. 6th - Illinois
Nov. 13th - at Iowa
Nov. 20th - at Indiana
Nov. 26th or 27th - Wisconsin (moved from October 9th)
