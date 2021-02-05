 Minnesota Gophers Football - A closer look at Minnesota's new 2021 Big Ten schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 12:24:43 -0600') }} football Edit

A closer look at Minnesota's new 2021 Big Ten schedule

Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a 3-4 campaign in 2020 (Photo: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
The Big Ten announced a few alterations to Minnesota's 2021 conference schedule on Friday at noon.

Here is a look at the fresh schedule with changes noted in parenthesis.

2021 Football Schedule:

Sept. 2nd (Thursday) - Ohio State

Sept. 11th - Miami (Oh.)

Sept. 18th - at Colorado

Sept. 25th - Bowling Green

Oct. 2nd - at Purdue

Oct. 9th - Bye (originally a home tilt with Wisconsin)

Oct. 16th - Nebraska (moved from Nov. 26th)

Oct. 23rd - Maryland (moved from Oct. 30th)

Oct. 30th - at Northwestern (moved from Oct. 23rd)

Nov. 6th - Illinois

Nov. 13th - at Iowa

Nov. 20th - at Indiana

Nov. 26th or 27th - Wisconsin (moved from October 9th)

