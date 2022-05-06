A Closer Look at Minnesota's WR Offers
During the P.J. Fleck era of Minnesota Gophers Football, the program has shown the ability to develop wide receivers and put them in the best position to succeed. In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news