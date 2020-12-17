After a successful signing day, Minnesota is looking to close on the best recruiting class the program has seen in the past 10 years.

The Gophers ended the day with the 32nd ranked class in the country according to Rivals, but class rankings will not truly be finalized until the second signing day is over in February.

Time will tell if Minnesota will look to add more players in the late period, but for now, TGR takes a look at how the 2021 recruiting class currently matches up against every other class in the past 10 years.