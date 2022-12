GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

All expect signees for the Minnesota Gophers have officially sent in their NLI, giving Fleck & Co. the 32nd ranked class in the country according to Rivals**. Class rankings will not truly be finalized until the second signing day is over in February.

Time will tell if Minnesota will look to add more players in the late period, but for now, TGR takes a look at how the 2023 recruiting class currently matches up against every other class in the past 10 years.

**Subject to change as the day progresses.