After a disappointing 19-17 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels last Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to rebound this Saturday by hosting the FCS's Rhode Island Rams at Huntington Bank Stadium.



This will be the first time that Minnesota has faced the Rams. All-time the program has had strong success against current non-FBS opponents boasting a 163-29-9 record.

Game/Broadcast Details

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Television: Peacock



Rams opened 2024 season with win over Holy Cross

The Rams this past Saturday survived a comeback effort from the Holy Cross Crusaders to win 20-17. Quarterback Devin Farrell had a strong day completing 20-of-33 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54-yards. That being said, one thing to note from that win over Holy Cross was the Rams struggles with slowing down Holy Cross on the ground. The Crusaders were able to total 170 rushing yards in the game and averaged a strong 4.7 yards per game. The Gophers rushing attack should be able to take advantage of that weakness on Saturday.



Rhode Island looking for fourth win over FBS program ever

The Rams enter this upcoming weekend with three wins over FBS programs all-time with their latest victory coming in 2021, defeating UMass 35-22. It was the first of back-to-back games in 2021 that UMass lost to FCS opponents. The Rams also defeated UConn in 2000 26-21 while also picking up a win over Brown all the way back in 1978 when the divisions were still called I-AA (FCS) and I-A (FBS).





Rams looking to take next step under head coach Jim Fleming

Head coach Jim Fleming appears to have his Rhode Island program trending in the right direction. After not recording more than three wins in his first four seasons at the helm, the Rams saw a glimpse of success in 2018 with a 6-5 season. The 2019 season would be a step back to 2-10. After the 2020-COVID spring season, going 2-1 in three games, the Rams have had three-straight winning seasons; winning 7,6, and 6 games respectively. This season, the Rams are hoping to take that next step under Fleming and have hopes of contending for a FCS playoff spot out of the Coastal Athletic Conference.



RHODE ISLAND STATS STAT # Points Per Game

20

Passing Yards Per Game

290 Rushing Yards Per Game

106 3rd Down

8-for-16 (50%)

4th Down

3-for-3 (100%)

Red Zone

3-for-4 (75%; 2 FG, 1 TD)

DEFENSE



Points Per Game

17 Passing Yards Per Game

101 Rushing Yards Per Game

170 3rd Down

3-for-11 (27.27%)

4th Down

1-for-2 (50%)

Red Zone

1-for-2 (50% ; 1 TD)



STAT LEADERS STAT LEADER Passing Devin Farrell (20-for-33, 287 yards, 2 TD)

Rushing Devin Farrell (13 attempts, 66 yards)

Receiving Marquis Buchanan (4 receptions, 88 yards)

Tackles Frederick Mallay ; Emmanuel Gomes (7)



NOTABLE TRANSFERS