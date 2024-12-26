A look at Minnesota's revamped wide receiver room for 2025

Entering this transfer portal, Minnesota's wide receiver room was a major focus for P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff.
It shouldn't be a surprise. Entering the offseason, the Gophers were set to say goodbye to both Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Behind them, the depth at the position was highly inexperienced outside of Le'Meke Brockington. The only other receiver to appear in more than 10 games this season was Cristian Driver who had a limited impact in 2024.
Now with the Gophers putting the finishing touches on their transfer portal class this window, three of the program's top four commitments in the portal are wide receivers.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
This month, the Gophers have landed wide receiver commitments out of the protal. Those additions come in the forms of; Nebraska's Malachi Coleman (No. 90 overall transfer), Miami (OH)'s Javon Tracy (No. 97 overall transfer), and UCLA's Logan Loya (No. 222 overall transfer).
Combined, the three wide receivers bring 88 career games of experience with them and over 1,500 career snaps.