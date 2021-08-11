A Look At Minnesota Targets In The New 2023 Rivals250

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

PJ Fleck has recruited fairly well since taking the reigns at Minnesota, landing his share of big fish and top in-state prospects. What the staff has struggled with, however, is landing top 250 players in the country, and they will certainly be looking to change that not only in the 2022 class but 2023 as well.

In hopes of making that happen, the staff has already extended offered to over 25 members of the 2023 Rivals250, which was just released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gopher Report has a full list of each target below.

*prospects are sorted from highest ranked to lowest*