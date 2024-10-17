A look at the Gophers recent offer spree

The Minnesota Golden Gophers coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail over the past week, extending several offers to prospects in the 2026 recruiting class across the country. With 23 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, the Gophers have already gotten a head start on their 2026 class with three early commitments. Could one of the recently offered prospects eventually become a Gopher? Gophers Nation takes a quick glance at each prospect the Gophers have offered in recent days.

One of the top wide receivers in the country, Powell has over a dozen offers including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Washington. There is an opportunity for the Gophers to get involved but Powell will be a tough pull for the program.

Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Notably, while listed as a tight end currently, most programs are recruiting the 6-foot-4 Samuels Ford as a defensive end. Penn State and Michigan appear to be programs to watch early in his recruitment.

One of the top offensive linemen in the country, the Gophers are getting in on Nichols probably a little bit too late to make any serious noise in his recruitment. Notre Dame is thought to be the potential team to beat in his recruitment currently with Michigan State as another program in a very good spot.

The Gophers become one of Tielsch's better offers joining the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. There's plenty of opportunity for the Gophers to get involved here with Tielsch.

The Gophers join Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State as programs to extend offers to the Arizona offensive tackle standout. This early in the recruitment, the Gophers

The Gophers historically have had success in recruiting Florida under head coach P.J. Fleck. They'll look to potentially nab the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end in Christian Willis out of Orlando in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He also holds notable offers from Iowa State, Ole Miss, UCF, and West Virginia.

The Gophers are a rather early entrant in Wilson's recruitment joining Marshall, Bowling Green, and Pittsburgh. Wilson likely projects to a defensive tackle at the next level.

An intriguing prospect, Lehman likely is a defensive end at the next level and could project to be a Danny Striggow type rush end at the next level. His recruitment is beginning to truly pick up with offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Maryland, and now the Gophers all coming in the last few weeks.

Minnesota becomes the third program to offer Wiggins joining PIttsburgh and Syracuse.