The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for victory No. 2 of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon as they host the Nevada Wolfpack out of the Mountain West Conference. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Gophers Nation will be taking a deeper look at both Nevada's offense and defense through its first three games of the 2024 season.

In their first three games this season, the Wolfpack have averaged nearly 400 total yards of offense per game but have struggled converting those yards into points, averaging just 23.0 points per game.

Before diving into the passing attack and rushing attack for Nevada, a few more surface level numbers.

