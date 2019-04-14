Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 21:40:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Alihan Demir to visit Minnesota

Utsurnic9dnnzksi9iky
Ailhan Demir
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Corey Evans tweeted on Sunday morning that Alihan Demir will take an official visit to Minnesota next weekend. Demir is a graduate transfer from Drexel. According to Evans, Arizona State, Arkansas,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}