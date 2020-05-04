Albert Regis details commitment to Gophers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota ended their April recruiting reign with the commitment of La Porte (Tex.) ultra-athletic, defensive lineman Albert Regis, who chose the Gophers over the likes of Illinois, Houston, SMU, B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news