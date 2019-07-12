Amir Coffey leads Clippers to win in an all-around performance
With just under 20 seconds left on the game clock, and the Clippers up 81-80, they relied on Minnesota native Amir Coffey to bring them home. Coffey used a pick-and-roll to get a switch and a mismatch, drove left past his man and banked in a driving layup through contact to put his final stamp on the game.
The former Gopher scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. His performance earned him a spot on the NBA Summer Standout list. Thursdays showing was his best of the summer league where he is averaging a solid 15.3 points, just under six rebounds and three assists on 43% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from three.
Social Media Reaction
Amir Coffey and the @LAClippers hang on to get the #NBASummer win! pic.twitter.com/tHeZDAiByi— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 12, 2019
19 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST#2WayPlayer Amir Coffey (@coffeyshop_) was FEELING IT tonight 🔥@GopherMBB ↗️ @ACClippers ↔️ @LAClippers #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/2OD2xFMmPn— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 12, 2019
The @LAClippers defeat SAC 83-80 and improve to 3-1 in @NBASummerLeague action behind Amir Coffey's 19 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST.— NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2019
Mfiondu Kabengele: 15 PTS, 9 REB
David Michineau: 14 PTS, 5 AST
Wenyen Gabriel: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/jXTi2hAGLW