With just under 20 seconds left on the game clock, and the Clippers up 81-80, they relied on Minnesota native Amir Coffey to bring them home. Coffey used a pick-and-roll to get a switch and a mismatch, drove left past his man and banked in a driving layup through contact to put his final stamp on the game.

The former Gopher scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. His performance earned him a spot on the NBA Summer Standout list. Thursdays showing was his best of the summer league where he is averaging a solid 15.3 points, just under six rebounds and three assists on 43% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from three.