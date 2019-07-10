Minnesota native Amir Coffey's NBA dreams came into fruition Tuesday night when he signed a two-way contract with the Clippers. The Hopkins graduate earned it through his solid play in Summer League where he is averaging 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game on 39.4% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from deep through three games.

Amir Coffey was a four-star and the 52nd ranked recruit in the country when he elected to stay home and play collegiate basketball at Minnesota. He helped lead the Gophers to two NCAA Tournament appearances in three years, a feat that Minnesota basketball hadn't accomplished since 2010.

Coffey averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over his career with the Gophers. He was the teams leading scorer as a junior at 16.6 PPG.