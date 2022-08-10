An early look at Minnesota's 2024 recruiting efforts: WRs & TEs
Last month, we began looking at Minnesota's early 2024 recruiting efforts as they put the final pieces together for their 2023 recruiting class. Today, we continue that series by looking at who the Gophers have offered at wide receiver and tight end in the cycle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news