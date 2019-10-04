An important weekend of visits
Beginning late in August, the last five weekends have been a revolving door of official visits not only at Minnesota but across the country. This weekend is no different. The Gophers will have Jama...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news