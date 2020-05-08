Andrel Anthony has Gophers among his Top 10
On Friday, East Lansing (Mich.) wide receiver Andrel Anthony took to Twitter to release his Top 10 schools - they included the likes of Arkansas, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan, Penn State, and Minnesota.
For most, the current recruiting shutdown has made Anthony's recruiting process a difficult one, something he recently shared with Rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt.
“I was already undecided about what I wanted to do, and this made it harder,” Anthony said. “I really wanted to get out and visit campuses, but now I have to wait a little bit. I don’t want to commit somewhere I don’t know that much about and didn’t visit.”
The three-star prospect has been able to make in-person recruiting visits to Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Penn State.
Anthony had an official visit scheduled with Penn State for May, but that will now be pushed back due to the recent COVID-19 shutdowns.
Minnesota already has two wide receiver commits in Lemeke Brockington and Brady Boyd, along with Sam Jackson, who plays quarterback at his high school but could easily transition into a slot receiver in college.
The Gophers are looking to add at least one more wide receiver to their 2021 recruiting class and Anthony is one of their top targets, who told The Gopher Report earlier this week that he frequently hears from assistant coaches Brian Callahan and Matt Simon.
Blessed To Be In This Position... Top 10 🙏🏽— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) May 8, 2020
Recruitment Still 100% Open ‼️
Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YjCggEExPb