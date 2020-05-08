On Friday, East Lansing (Mich.) wide receiver Andrel Anthony took to Twitter to release his Top 10 schools - they included the likes of Arkansas, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan, Penn State, and Minnesota.

For most, the current recruiting shutdown has made Anthony's recruiting process a difficult one, something he recently shared with Rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt.

“I was already undecided about what I wanted to do, and this made it harder,” Anthony said. “I really wanted to get out and visit campuses, but now I have to wait a little bit. I don’t want to commit somewhere I don’t know that much about and didn’t visit.”