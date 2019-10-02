Archer (Ga.) DE target visiting this weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on September 14th, Archer (Ga.) defensive end Jalen Mayala released a Top 8 that included the likes of Liberty, UAB, Appalachian State, UCF, Virginia, Syracuse, UCLA, and Minnesota.The three-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news