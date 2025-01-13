Arizona OL Aaron Thomas discusses recent visit from the Gophers

This week, college football coaches around the country hit the road to visit high schools around the country and catch up with 2026 recruiting class targets. P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers were among those programs and were very active this past week.
Among those prospects that the Gophers visited was one of their top offensive tackle prospects, Mountain Pointe (AZ) offensive tackle Aaron Thomas.
On Friday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan stopped by Mountain Pointe High to drop in Thomas. A priority target for the Gophers, Thomas appreciated the Gophers making the long trip to Phoenix, especially the fact that P.J. Fleck made the visit himself.
"Having Coach Fleck come all the way out to AZ was very big for me," Thomas told Gophers Nation. "He’s a busy man with a lot of players he needs to recruit, but he still came to see me during the first week."