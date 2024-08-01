Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona OL Aaron Thomas discusses recent visit to Minnesota

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Last weekend, Minnesota hosted a large contingent of prospects on campus for their last major recruiting event and camps of the summer. Among those visitors was Arizona offensive lineman Aaron Thomas, making his second trip this offseason to Dinkytown.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

After Thomas finished up his visit to Minneapolis, Gophers Nation was able to catch up with the 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle to discuss his most recent visit to see the Gophers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement