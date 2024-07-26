Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona OL Aaron Thomas set to visit Minnesota this weekend

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Another name has been added to this weekend's visitors list for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mountain Pointe (AZ) offensive lineman Aaron Thomas will be making his second trip to Minneapolis, he tells Gophers Nation.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement