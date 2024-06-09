The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed another commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. The Peoria, Arizona native announced on Sunday morning, his commitment following an official visit to the Gophers this weekend.

Spence is the program's 13th program and the sixth commitment for the program this week. The Gophers recruiting class now ranked 25th in the country in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Prior to his commitment, Spence held offers from Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, and San Diego State. Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan led the recruitment and over the last few weeks developed a strong relationship with Spence.



"He calls me around 2-3 times a week, checking up on me and getting to know me on a personal level," Spence told Gophers Nation earlier this week. He also noted that coming into the weekend, there were a few programs that had been standing out but none stood out as much as the Golden Gophers.





