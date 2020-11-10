Minnesota's 2021 recruiting class took a hit on Monday night when Trinity Christian (Fla.) offensive lineman Austin Barber announced his decommitment from the Gophers.

The three-star prospect originally joined the Gophers class back on May 24th after taking a virtual visit with the staff earlier in the spring.

Barber recently picked up an offer from Mississippi State in late October, but this seemingly came down to the Jacksonville native having second thoughts on distance and wanting to stay closer to home.

With Barber reopening his recruiting process, that leaves the Gophers with two offensive line commitments in Logan Purcell and Cameron James.

The Gophers' 2021 class now has 16 total commitments and is ranked 32nd nationally according to Rivals.com.