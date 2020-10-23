Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman greatly influenced Autman-Bell last season as they were the leaders in the receiver room. With Bateman recently announcing his return, he and Autman-Bell will be the outspoken leaders of the Golden Gopher's pass catching core in 2020.

At Bishop McNamara High School, Autman-Bell was limited his senior season due to a hand injury, but as a junior he hauled in 34 passes for 881 yards and 15 touchdowns on the way to a state championship victory.

Coming out of high school Bell was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, the 17th overall prospect in Illinois. He followed P.J. Fleck to Minnesota, flipping his commitment from Western Michigan to the Gophers.

After redshirting his freshman season at Minnesota, heplayed in all 13 games and started nine his redshirt freshman season. The highly touted pass catcher recorded 28 catches for 449 yards and led the team with just over 16 yards per catch.

Last year, in his redshirt sophomore season, Bell played in all 13 games, catching at least one pass in every game, totaling 28 receptions, for 371 yards and five touchdowns. The Kankakee, Illinois native has made a splash early on in his Gopher football career, but is grateful from what he has been able to take from two of the most talented receivers Minnesota has ever seen.

"I probably gave Tyler (Johnson) a couple ideas, a couple moves to go to the NFL with, but I've learned a lot from Tyler and Rashod," Autman-Bell said. "I still learn daily from Rashod...from Tyler I just learned how to be patient, certain routes, and how to read coverages...to be a wide receiver you got to know everything...I learned a lot from both of those guys, hopefully they learned something from me."

Learning from a now NFL wide receiver is never a bad thing. The uncertainty surrounding NFL prospect Rashod Bateman's Minnesota season has been a roller coaster for Autman-Bell, but he was ecstatic to get his fellow deep-threat back.

"When he came back...I couldn't even tell you how happy I was," he explained. "I'm glad I got my partner in crime back...it's exciting, I can't wait to be on the field with him Saturday."

While losing Tyler Johnson certainly plagues this Gopher offense to an extent, Autman-Bell knows that it is now his time to fill that role and to show the college football world he is capable of what the standout target did last season.

"It's exciting...I got to step up into a bigger role...I just continue to be myself," he said. "I come in daily. Get better daily...just keep growing...we push each other for greatness in our roles."

Few receivers get the opportunity to shine and make plays like Autman-Bell has this early in his college career, however, the 6-foot-1 215-pound athlete worked very hard this off-season. He made improvements physically that will propel him to the level Johnson performed at last season.

"I worked my butt off...I was a very stiff player coming out of high school, so I worked on getting my flexibility better, working low on my releases," Autman-Bell said. "I worked on a bunch of stuff. I worked on getting my feet right...on my hips and my legs...so hopefully you all will see a better and more explosive receiver out there."

A better and more explosive target is what quarterback Tanner Morgan and all Gopher fans are hoping for this season. With new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. now in the mix, this is something that Autman-Bell also thinks propels his game to the next level.

"Nothing's changed. It's the same offense, the same us," he explained. "I think what Coach Sanford brings is more excitement...it's good to be around another young guy that's like Coach Fleck...it's good to have a Coach that likes flying around and having fun with us...one of those coaches that I enjoy."

All improvements aside, there is a huge football game Saturday for the Gophers. The battle for the Little Brown Jug will be an all-out war, and Bell and company are without a doubt ready for the Wolverines.

"As we say every year, we just want to go 1-0...Michigan's a very talented team...their defense is very good...I look forward to their talent," Bell said. "They play great defense...I can't wait to play them Saturday."