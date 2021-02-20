TheGopherReport - Basketball Preview: #5 Illinois Fighting Illini

Basketball Preview: #5 Illinois Fighting Illini
Time/Date: 2:30 PM CT - Saturday, February 19th
TV: FOX - Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play); Stephen Bardo (Analyst)
Radio: KFAN 100.3
KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 40, Illinois 6
KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 72, Illinois 77
After falling for the second straight time on the road, the Gophers return home with a 13-9 (6-9) Big Ten record and directly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Coming to Minneapolis is one of the hottest teams in the country, Illinois, winners of their past six and ranked #5 in the country.
The biggest question mark coming into this contest is the health of star Gopher center, who is 'hopeful' for the matchup while dealing with a "severe" ankle sprain, according to the Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller, that he suffered in Minnesota's February 11th win over Purdue.
Minnesota is looking for revenge after their matchup in Champaign back in December where the Gophers got stomped 95-62. Richard Pitino is 4-6 in his career against Illinois looking to break a two game losing streak.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood
Alma Mater: Kansas State
Overall Record: 171-81 (67.8%)
Record at Illinois(Year 4): 62-54 (35-38 in Big Ten)
Info: In his fourth season as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Brad Underwood has pushed this program into the top tier of the Big Ten. Last year the Illini finished 21-10 (13-7 B1G) and this year stand at 15-5 (11-3 B1G) with six games remaining on their schedule.
Underwood started his head coaching career at Stephen F. Austin in 2013-14, where he went 32-3, 29-5, and 28-6 in his three years there, making the NCAA Tournament in all three. He then went to Oklahoma State for one season, where he went 20-13 before accepting the job at Illinois.
Because of last years COVID-19 Pandemic, Underwood has never brought Illinois to the NCAA Tournament.
Starting Lineups:
Indiana Hoosiers:
#1 Trent Frazier - Senior - Guard - 6'2" - 175 pounds
Stats: 10.0 PPG, 2.6 APG, 2.9 RPG, 38.1% 3PT, 40.7% FG, 79.2% FT
Info: Senior guard Trent Frazier lived through the dark days of Brad Underwood's first two seasons and has been rewarded for his perseverance and willingness to adapt. His first two seasons, Frazier was averaging over a dozen points per game, and was asked to take a slightly lesser role with more talent on the team. He took it in stride, and is a spark plug for Illinois and can put up points in a hurry when he gets hot.
#44 Adam Miller - Freshman - Guard - 6'3" - 180 pounds
Stats: 8.7 PPG, 0.7 APG, 2.5 RPG, 34.5% 3PT, 37.8% FG, 68% FT
Info: Miller came into Illinois as the 34th ranked recruit in the country. He started his college career with a 28 point game and six for eight performance from downtown. Miller has scored double figures in eight of the 19 games since then, and has hit three or more three's on eight different occasions this year. He's had some streaky spurts this season, but he's not someone you want to leave open at any time.
# 11 Ayo Dosunmu - Junior - Guard - 6'5" - 200 pounds
Stats: 21.3 PPG, 5.1 APG, 6.0 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.2% 3PT, 49.1% FG, 80.6% FT
Info: In year three at Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu has all but cemented himself into Fighting Illini' history as one of the best to put on the uniform. If it wasn't from the ridiculous season from Iowa's Luka Garza, Dosunmu would be in serious contention for both Big Ten, and National Player of the Year honors. What's missing from Dosunmu's resume? An NCAA Tournament run, and that's what this season is all about for him and Illinois down the stretch.
Note: Check out this fantastic video someone made to celebrate Ayo's late game heroics
This is it. My masterpiece. My magnum opus. I present: "Closing Time" pic.twitter.com/tJuPlJLAHl— Nathaniel Huss (@Husslesprouts1) February 18, 2021
#3 Jacob Grandison - Junior - Guard - 6'6" - 205 pounds
Stats: 3.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 49% FG, 44.0% 3PT% 100% FT,
Info: Grandison began his career at Holy Cross where he played his first two seasons. After a sophomore season in which he averaged 13.9 points per game, he transferred to Illinois. He sat out last year, and has played in 19 games this year, starting the last six and receiving sporadic minutes, anywhere between five and 30 minutes played in that stretch. Grandison is shooting 44% from three on the season, and 40% (4/10) since becoming a starter.
#21 Kofi Cockburn - Sophomore - Center - 7'0" - 285 pounds
Stats: 17.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 0.2 APG, 1.5 BPG, 67.7% FG, 57.3% FT
Info: After pondering an escape to the NBA, Kofi Cockburn decided to return to Illinois and take care of some unfinished business he believed they had as a team. He has been an absolute monster this season. No one should know that more than Minnesota, who saw him go off for 33 points and 13 rebounds in their December 15th matchup in Champaign. With Liam Robbins not at 100%, the interior presence that Cockburn brings to the game is going to be tough for the Gophers to manage.
Minnesota Gophers:
#5 Marcus Carr - Junior - Guard - 6'2" - 195 pounds
Stats: 19.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 32.8% 3PT, 41.5% FG, 78.6% FT
Info: Marcus Carr has been the engine that makes this team go all season long. When he has things going, the team does too. When he doesn't, that usually leads to a loss for the Gophers. When Carr is able to get his teammates involved first and score second, he's been more successful.
#1 Tre' Williams - Sophomore - Guard - 6'5" - 195 pounds
Stats: 4.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.1 APG, 33.3% 3PT, 49.5% FG, 36.4% FT
Info: Tre' Williams became a starter after a rough stretch of play for Utah transfer Both Gach. The sophomore brings a stronger presence on defense, energy, and a three-point stroke that he will knock down if open. He's the most confident player on the Gopher roster, but that can lead to some ball stoppage and poor shot selection at times. Against Indiana, Williams had a breakout game where he scored nine points in the first half, and 11 total. He struggled with shot selection, but excelled at getting downhill and finishing
#4 Jamal Mashburn Jr. - Freshman - Guard - 6'2" - 175 pounds
Stats: 6.7 PPG, 1.4 APG, 1.2 RPG, 35.9% FG, 28.1% 3PT, 81.1% FT
Info: In his first start as a Golden-Gopher, Mashburn Jr. led the way with 19 points and an impressive offensive showing. After scoring 14 in a loss to Maryland, Mashburn Jr. has scored a career high in back to back games. He loves getting paint touches for high percentage shots, and getting to his spots to score like the 15-foot baseline jumper, or to the free throw line to pullup.
#23 Brandon Johnson - Senior - Forward - 6'8" - 220 pounds
Stats: 8.7 PPG, 6.4 PRG, 0.8 APG, 31.7% 3PT, 46.8% FG, 73.8% FT
Info: The Western Michigan grad transfer has been great this season for Minnesota. He's provided scoring and rebounding at the four-spot that they desperately needed, and had a magical 8/9 3PT shooting performance to take down Iowa. He's the highest rated offensive player on Minnesota, according to KenPom, but has a usage of just 16.1% which ranks seventh on the team. He doesn't get the ball as much as some think he may deserve, but he does the dirty work and is one of Coach Pitino's top contributors.
#0 Liam Robbins - Junior - Center - 7'0" - 235 pounds
Stats: 12.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.0 APG, 2.6 BPG, 44.9% FG, 34% 3PT, 69.6% FT
Info: In his first year at Minnesota after transferring from Drake, Liam Robbins has been Minnesota's anchor on the defensive end. He blocks a lot of shots, but the amount of shots he changes at the rim compiled with the drives that stop short because of his presence is even greater. On the offensive end, Minnesota plays best when they play through Robbins in the post and allow him to attack the rim or look for kickouts. He's also not afraid to launch one from deep following a screen, or stepping into one when he's trailing the play.