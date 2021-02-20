TheGopherReport - Basketball Preview: #5 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/Date: 2:30 PM CT - Saturday, February 19th TV: FOX - Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play); Stephen Bardo (Analyst) Radio: KFAN 100.3 KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 40, Illinois 6 KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 72, Illinois 77

After falling for the second straight time on the road, the Gophers return home with a 13-9 (6-9) Big Ten record and directly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Coming to Minneapolis is one of the hottest teams in the country, Illinois, winners of their past six and ranked #5 in the country. The biggest question mark coming into this contest is the health of star Gopher center, who is 'hopeful' for the matchup while dealing with a "severe" ankle sprain, according to the Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller, that he suffered in Minnesota's February 11th win over Purdue. Minnesota is looking for revenge after their matchup in Champaign back in December where the Gophers got stomped 95-62. Richard Pitino is 4-6 in his career against Illinois looking to break a two game losing streak.

Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood has Illinois clicking at the right time (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood

Alma Mater: Kansas State Overall Record: 171-81 (67.8%) Record at Illinois(Year 4): 62-54 (35-38 in Big Ten) Info: In his fourth season as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Brad Underwood has pushed this program into the top tier of the Big Ten. Last year the Illini finished 21-10 (13-7 B1G) and this year stand at 15-5 (11-3 B1G) with six games remaining on their schedule. Underwood started his head coaching career at Stephen F. Austin in 2013-14, where he went 32-3, 29-5, and 28-6 in his three years there, making the NCAA Tournament in all three. He then went to Oklahoma State for one season, where he went 20-13 before accepting the job at Illinois. Because of last years COVID-19 Pandemic, Underwood has never brought Illinois to the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu drives with Gopher guard Gabe Kalscheur on him (AP)

Starting Lineups:

Indiana Hoosiers: #1 Trent Frazier - Senior - Guard - 6'2" - 175 pounds Stats: 10.0 PPG, 2.6 APG, 2.9 RPG, 38.1% 3PT, 40.7% FG, 79.2% FT Info: Senior guard Trent Frazier lived through the dark days of Brad Underwood's first two seasons and has been rewarded for his perseverance and willingness to adapt. His first two seasons, Frazier was averaging over a dozen points per game, and was asked to take a slightly lesser role with more talent on the team. He took it in stride, and is a spark plug for Illinois and can put up points in a hurry when he gets hot. #44 Adam Miller - Freshman - Guard - 6'3" - 180 pounds Stats: 8.7 PPG, 0.7 APG, 2.5 RPG, 34.5% 3PT, 37.8% FG, 68% FT Info: Miller came into Illinois as the 34th ranked recruit in the country. He started his college career with a 28 point game and six for eight performance from downtown. Miller has scored double figures in eight of the 19 games since then, and has hit three or more three's on eight different occasions this year. He's had some streaky spurts this season, but he's not someone you want to leave open at any time. # 11 Ayo Dosunmu - Junior - Guard - 6'5" - 200 pounds Stats: 21.3 PPG, 5.1 APG, 6.0 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.2% 3PT, 49.1% FG, 80.6% FT Info: In year three at Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu has all but cemented himself into Fighting Illini' history as one of the best to put on the uniform. If it wasn't from the ridiculous season from Iowa's Luka Garza, Dosunmu would be in serious contention for both Big Ten, and National Player of the Year honors. What's missing from Dosunmu's resume? An NCAA Tournament run, and that's what this season is all about for him and Illinois down the stretch. Note: Check out this fantastic video someone made to celebrate Ayo's late game heroics

This is it. My masterpiece. My magnum opus. I present: "Closing Time" pic.twitter.com/tJuPlJLAHl — Nathaniel Huss (@Husslesprouts1) February 18, 2021

#3 Jacob Grandison - Junior - Guard - 6'6" - 205 pounds Stats: 3.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 49% FG, 44.0% 3PT% 100% FT, Info: Grandison began his career at Holy Cross where he played his first two seasons. After a sophomore season in which he averaged 13.9 points per game, he transferred to Illinois. He sat out last year, and has played in 19 games this year, starting the last six and receiving sporadic minutes, anywhere between five and 30 minutes played in that stretch. Grandison is shooting 44% from three on the season, and 40% (4/10) since becoming a starter. #21 Kofi Cockburn - Sophomore - Center - 7'0" - 285 pounds Stats: 17.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 0.2 APG, 1.5 BPG, 67.7% FG, 57.3% FT Info: After pondering an escape to the NBA, Kofi Cockburn decided to return to Illinois and take care of some unfinished business he believed they had as a team. He has been an absolute monster this season. No one should know that more than Minnesota, who saw him go off for 33 points and 13 rebounds in their December 15th matchup in Champaign. With Liam Robbins not at 100%, the interior presence that Cockburn brings to the game is going to be tough for the Gophers to manage.