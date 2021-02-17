TheGopherReport - Basketball Preview: Indiana Hoosiers

Basketball Preview: Indiana Hoosiers
Time/Date: 8:00 PM CT - Wednesday, February 17th
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN
KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 40, Indiana 29
KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 69, Indiana 71
The Minnesota Gophers have had a confusing season that includes a 13-1 home record, which includes a 5-0 record against ranked teams at Williams Arena, and are 0-7 on the road. Coach Richard Pitino will have a chance to add the number one in the road win slot on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday night.
The Indiana Hoosiers 11-9 (6-7 in the Big Ten) are in similar position as Minnesota coming into the game. Indiana is ranked at 50 in the NET Rankings while Minnesota is at 53. The latest bracketology suggest that a win for either team gives them a little bit more comfort, while a loss for either gets them close to, if not on, the bubble. Both have won two of their last three games, but are coming off a loss. The Hoosiers last loss came on the road to Ohio State 78-59 on Saturday the 13th while the Gophers lost to Maryland on the road 72-59 the next day.
Indiana Head Coach Archie Miller
Alma Mater: North Carolina State
Overall Record: 205-115 (64.1%)
Record at Indiana(Year 4): 66-52 (32-39 in Big Ten)
Info: In his fourth season as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, Archie Miller has yet to make an NCAA Tournament. Last year, he got close with the Hoosiers record sitting at 20-12 (9-11 in Big Ten) but the NCAA Tournament was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In his last four seasons at Dayton, Miller made the tournament, won 24+ games per season, and had spells in the top-25 in three of four of those years.
Starting Lineups:
Indiana Hoosiers:
#1 Aljami Durham - Senior - Guard - 6'4" - 185 pounds
Stats: 11.2 PPG, 2.8 APG, 3.4 RPG, 36% 3PT, 38% FG, 75.3% FT
Info: Durham is a fourth-year senior, and three-year starter and Indiana. He's averaging career highs in points, assists, and rebounds. His shooting percentages have dipped in all categories with an expanded role. At 3.9 attempts per game, Durham is tied for the highest amount of 3PA/G with Armaan Franklin.
#2 Armaan Franklin - Sophomore - Guard - 6'4" - 195 pounds
Stats: 12.2 PPG, 2.1 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 42.9% 3PT, 43.4% FG, 76% FT
Info: Franklin has made a huge jump this year for the Hoosiers. After scoring 3.7 points per game starting in 9 games of 36 games last year, Franklin has started all but one game this year and is the second leading scorer on the team at 12.2 points per contest. This season, Franklin has three games of 20+ points. His last three games he scored three points against Ohio State, 23 at Northwestern, and had four points against Iowa.
# 10 Rob Phinisee - Junior - Guard - 6'1" - 187 pounds
Stats: 7.3 PPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 31.3% 3PT, 37% FG, 63.2% FT
Info: In his third year at Indiana, and his third year as a starter for a majority of games, Phinisee has been consistent his whole career. He's always been between 6.8 and 7.3 PPG, and his volume of shots as well as percentages on those shots has stayed almost the exact same. He's averaging the least amount of assists and rebounds of his career. Over his last five games, he's averaging just 3.8 points per contest.
#23 Trayce Jackson-Davis - Sophomore - Forward -6'9" - 245 pounds
Stats: 19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 53% FG, 65.7% FT, 1.6 BPG
Info: The sophomore from Indiana has been a star all season long for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis has scored in double-figures in ever game this season, and has scored 20+ points in 11 of 20 games. He also has eight double-doubles on the season, and had a season-high against Florida State with 17 boards. He has not made or attempted a three-pointer in his college career.
#25 Race Thompson - Junior - Forward - 6'8" - 228 pounds
Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.4 BPG, 53.1% FG, 25% 3PT, 61.5% FT
Info: The Armstrong, Minnesota native has taken nice steps forward as a junior at Indiana. After averaging just 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year, Thompson has turned himself from a minor contributor to a major one for the Hoosiers.
Minnesota Gophers:
#5 Marcus Carr - Junior - Guard - 6'2" - 195 pounds
Stats: 19.4 PPG, 5.2 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 32.8% 3PT, 41.4% FG, 78.6% FT
Info: Marcus Carr has been the engine that makes this team go all season long. When he has things going, the team does too. When he doesn't, that usually leads to a loss for the Gophers. When Carr is able to get his teammates involved first and score second, he's been more successful.
#1 Tre' Williams - Sophomore - Guard - 6'5" - 195 pounds
Stats: 3.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 36.1% 3PT, 40.6% FG, 33.3% FT
Info: Tre' Williams became a starter after a rough stretch of play for Utah transfer Both Gach. The sophomore brings a stronger presence on defense, energy, and a three-point stroke that he will knock down if open. He's the most confident player on the Gopher roster, but that can lead to some ball stoppage and poor shot selection at times.
#22 Gabe Kalscheur - Junior - Guard - 6'4" - 200 pounds
Stats: 9.2 PPG, 1.8 APG, 2.9 RPG, 31.6% FG, 24.5% 3PT, 86% FT
Info: Gabe Kalscheur was a 40% shooter from deep as a freshman, and everyone continues to wait for that to come back. There were flashes last year, but not so much this season until Kalscheur cashed in 4/7 from three against Purdue. He then followed up with a 1/4 shooting game against Maryland. Great defender, but if the offensive game is off then he's only a factor on half the court, and that has been his biggest issue this season.
#23 Brandon Johnson - Senior - Forward - 6'8" - 220 pounds
Stats: 8.7 PPG, 6.4 PRG, 0.8 APG, 31.7% 3PT, 46.8% FG, 73.8% FT
Info: The Western Michigan grad transfer has been great this season for Minnesota. He's provided scoring and rebounding at the four-spot that they desperately needed, and had a magical 8/9 3PT shooting performance to take down Iowa. He's the highest rated offensive player on Minnesota, according to KenPom, but has a usage of just 16.1% which ranks seventh on the team. He doesn't get the ball as much as some think he may deserve, but he does the dirty work and is one of Coach Pitino's top contributors.
#0 Liam Robbins - Junior - Center - 7'0" - 235 pounds
Stats: 12.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.0 APG, 2.6 BPG, 44.9% FG, 34% 3PT, 69.6% FT
Info: In his first year at Minnesota after transferring from Drake, Liam Robbins has been Minnesota's anchor on the defensive end. He blocks a lot of shots, but the amount of shots he changes at the rim compiled with the drives that stop short because of his presence is even greater. On the offensive end, Minnesota plays best when they play through Robbins in the post and allow him to attack the rim or look for kickouts. He's also not afraid to launch one from deep following a screen, or stepping into one when he's trailing the play.