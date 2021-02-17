TheGopherReport - Basketball Preview: Indiana Hoosiers

Time/Date: 8:00 PM CT - Wednesday, February 17th TV: Big Ten Network Radio: KFAN KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 40, Indiana 29 KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 69, Indiana 71

The Minnesota Gophers have had a confusing season that includes a 13-1 home record, which includes a 5-0 record against ranked teams at Williams Arena, and are 0-7 on the road. Coach Richard Pitino will have a chance to add the number one in the road win slot on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers 11-9 (6-7 in the Big Ten) are in similar position as Minnesota coming into the game. Indiana is ranked at 50 in the NET Rankings while Minnesota is at 53. The latest bracketology suggest that a win for either team gives them a little bit more comfort, while a loss for either gets them close to, if not on, the bubble. Both have won two of their last three games, but are coming off a loss. The Hoosiers last loss came on the road to Ohio State 78-59 on Saturday the 13th while the Gophers lost to Maryland on the road 72-59 the next day.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller coaching at The Barn in a past season (David Berding/USA Today Sports)

Indiana Head Coach Archie Miller

Alma Mater: North Carolina State Overall Record: 205-115 (64.1%) Record at Indiana(Year 4): 66-52 (32-39 in Big Ten) Info: In his fourth season as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, Archie Miller has yet to make an NCAA Tournament. Last year, he got close with the Hoosiers record sitting at 20-12 (9-11 in Big Ten) but the NCAA Tournament was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In his last four seasons at Dayton, Miller made the tournament, won 24+ games per season, and had spells in the top-25 in three of four of those years.

Hoosier star Trayce Jackson-Davis leaps to the rim for a dunk (AP)

Starting Lineups:

Indiana Hoosiers: #1 Aljami Durham - Senior - Guard - 6'4" - 185 pounds Stats: 11.2 PPG, 2.8 APG, 3.4 RPG, 36% 3PT, 38% FG, 75.3% FT Info: Durham is a fourth-year senior, and three-year starter and Indiana. He's averaging career highs in points, assists, and rebounds. His shooting percentages have dipped in all categories with an expanded role. At 3.9 attempts per game, Durham is tied for the highest amount of 3PA/G with Armaan Franklin. #2 Armaan Franklin - Sophomore - Guard - 6'4" - 195 pounds Stats: 12.2 PPG, 2.1 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 42.9% 3PT, 43.4% FG, 76% FT Info: Franklin has made a huge jump this year for the Hoosiers. After scoring 3.7 points per game starting in 9 games of 36 games last year, Franklin has started all but one game this year and is the second leading scorer on the team at 12.2 points per contest. This season, Franklin has three games of 20+ points. His last three games he scored three points against Ohio State, 23 at Northwestern, and had four points against Iowa. # 10 Rob Phinisee - Junior - Guard - 6'1" - 187 pounds Stats: 7.3 PPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 31.3% 3PT, 37% FG, 63.2% FT Info: In his third year at Indiana, and his third year as a starter for a majority of games, Phinisee has been consistent his whole career. He's always been between 6.8 and 7.3 PPG, and his volume of shots as well as percentages on those shots has stayed almost the exact same. He's averaging the least amount of assists and rebounds of his career. Over his last five games, he's averaging just 3.8 points per contest. #23 Trayce Jackson-Davis - Sophomore - Forward -6'9" - 245 pounds Stats: 19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 53% FG, 65.7% FT, 1.6 BPG Info: The sophomore from Indiana has been a star all season long for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis has scored in double-figures in ever game this season, and has scored 20+ points in 11 of 20 games. He also has eight double-doubles on the season, and had a season-high against Florida State with 17 boards. He has not made or attempted a three-pointer in his college career. #25 Race Thompson - Junior - Forward - 6'8" - 228 pounds Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.4 BPG, 53.1% FG, 25% 3PT, 61.5% FT Info: The Armstrong, Minnesota native has taken nice steps forward as a junior at Indiana. After averaging just 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year, Thompson has turned himself from a minor contributor to a major one for the Hoosiers.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4) high-fives a coach while Marcus Carr and Richard Pitino wave goodbye to their opponenet (Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota)