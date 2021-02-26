Time/Date: 6:00 PM CT - Saturday, February 27th Location: Lincoln, Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena TV: BTN Radio: KTLK Net Rankings: Minnesota 65, Northwestern 142 KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 56, Nebraska 112 KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 74, Nebraska 70

Minnesota comes into their road game against Nebraska on very thin ice. They have yet to win a road game this year, and are currently on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament. Against Northwestern, Minnesota got out to an early 17-3 lead making you think they were going to handle the Wildcats without star center Liam Robbins who was out with a foot injury. Northwestern stormed back, and upended the Gophers 67-59 in a game that many considered a must win for their tournament hopes. The win for Northwestern ended their 13-game losing streak. Nebraska has had their fair share of problems this year, as head coach Fred Hoiberg sits at 5-17 on the season and is just 1-14 in Big Ten play. The Huskers are coming off a 16 point road loss to Illinois, and are looking to get their second win of the conference season.

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska star Teddy Allen (AP)

Alma Mater: Iowa State Overall Record: 127-98 (56.4%) Record at Nebraska(Year 2): 12-42 (3-32 in Big Ten) Info: In year two at Nebraska, coach Fred Hoiberg is on pace for his second consecutive last place finish in the Big Ten. However, he'll bring back a majority of his team next year as well as load up with five-star Bryce McGowens joining the mix. Hoiberg's five years at his Alma Mater Iowa State led to four NCAA Tournament appearances. He won first round games twice at Iowa State, and made the Sweet Sixteen once before moving on to the NBA Chicago Bulls.

Starting Lineups:

Nebraska star Teddy Allen to the rim for two (Associated Press)

Nebraska Cornhuskers #0 Teddy Allen - Junior - Guard - 6'6" - 223 pounds Stats: 17.1 PPG, 1.7 APG, 4.9 RPG, 38.3% 3PT, 45.1% FG, 69.1% FT Info: West Virginia and JuCo transfer Teddy Allen has been the star for the Cornhuskers this season in the scoring column, and he does so at a fairly high clip from downtown. Allen's last three games he's scored 6 points, 41 points, and 5 points. He has eight games this season of 20+ points. #2 Trey McGowens - Jr - Guard - 6'5" - 191 pounds Stats: 10.7 PPG, 2.0 APG, 3.9 RPG, 35.5% 3PT, 37.7% FG, 64.4% FT Info: Trey McGowens is the second leading scorer for the Cornhuskers, and like Allen, he's a transfer. He came from Pittsburgh and has been a solid guard for the Huskers with his ability to score, shoot from downtown, and create for himself off the dribble. #45 Dalano Banton - Sophomore - Guard - 6'9" - 204 pounds Stats: 9.7 PPG, 4.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 25.4% 3PT, 39.9% FG, 65.8% FT Info: Dalano Banton is an interesting player. He'll score around double-digits per game, but he's the teams point guard and play instigator at 6'9". His size makes him a matchup problem on both ends of the court, and his ability to see over the defense along with his passing ability makes him a threat to find the open man at all times.

#11 Lat Mayen - Sophomore - Forward - 6'9" - 205 pounds Stats: 7.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 0.6 APG, 48.1% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 81.6% FT, Info: Mayen is an Australian forward who redshirted his freshman year at TCU, played his redshirt freshman year, played JuCo at Chipola College, and is now a fourth year sophomore at Nebraska, so he's not your average sophomore. He'll shoot the three at a high volume and hit at a mediocre rate. #13 Derrick Walker - Junior - Forward - 6'8" - 232 pounds Stats: 4.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 59.5% FG, 53.3% FT Info: The Tennessee transfer played a minor role as a Volunteer his first two seasons, redshirted last year at UNL, and is a junior at Nebraska now who's started all 11 games he's played in this year. He's the type of guy that does all the little things for your team. All that tough, garbage cleanup that no one wants to do, Walker is your guy and he does a really good job at it.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has reached as crucial point in his tenure at Minnesota (Harrison Barden (USA Today))