Basketball Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Time/Date: 6:00 PM CT - Saturday, February 27th
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: KTLK
Net Rankings: Minnesota 65, Northwestern 142
KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 56, Nebraska 112
KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 74, Nebraska 70
Minnesota comes into their road game against Nebraska on very thin ice. They have yet to win a road game this year, and are currently on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament.
Against Northwestern, Minnesota got out to an early 17-3 lead making you think they were going to handle the Wildcats without star center Liam Robbins who was out with a foot injury. Northwestern stormed back, and upended the Gophers 67-59 in a game that many considered a must win for their tournament hopes. The win for Northwestern ended their 13-game losing streak.
Nebraska has had their fair share of problems this year, as head coach Fred Hoiberg sits at 5-17 on the season and is just 1-14 in Big Ten play. The Huskers are coming off a 16 point road loss to Illinois, and are looking to get their second win of the conference season.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg
Alma Mater: Iowa State
Overall Record: 127-98 (56.4%)
Record at Nebraska(Year 2): 12-42 (3-32 in Big Ten)
Info: In year two at Nebraska, coach Fred Hoiberg is on pace for his second consecutive last place finish in the Big Ten. However, he'll bring back a majority of his team next year as well as load up with five-star Bryce McGowens joining the mix.
Hoiberg's five years at his Alma Mater Iowa State led to four NCAA Tournament appearances. He won first round games twice at Iowa State, and made the Sweet Sixteen once before moving on to the NBA Chicago Bulls.
Starting Lineups:
Nebraska Cornhuskers
#0 Teddy Allen - Junior - Guard - 6'6" - 223 pounds
Stats: 17.1 PPG, 1.7 APG, 4.9 RPG, 38.3% 3PT, 45.1% FG, 69.1% FT
Info: West Virginia and JuCo transfer Teddy Allen has been the star for the Cornhuskers this season in the scoring column, and he does so at a fairly high clip from downtown. Allen's last three games he's scored 6 points, 41 points, and 5 points. He has eight games this season of 20+ points.
#2 Trey McGowens - Jr - Guard - 6'5" - 191 pounds
Stats: 10.7 PPG, 2.0 APG, 3.9 RPG, 35.5% 3PT, 37.7% FG, 64.4% FT
Info: Trey McGowens is the second leading scorer for the Cornhuskers, and like Allen, he's a transfer. He came from Pittsburgh and has been a solid guard for the Huskers with his ability to score, shoot from downtown, and create for himself off the dribble.
#45 Dalano Banton - Sophomore - Guard - 6'9" - 204 pounds
Stats: 9.7 PPG, 4.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 25.4% 3PT, 39.9% FG, 65.8% FT
Info: Dalano Banton is an interesting player. He'll score around double-digits per game, but he's the teams point guard and play instigator at 6'9". His size makes him a matchup problem on both ends of the court, and his ability to see over the defense along with his passing ability makes him a threat to find the open man at all times.
#11 Lat Mayen - Sophomore - Forward - 6'9" - 205 pounds
Stats: 7.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 0.6 APG, 48.1% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 81.6% FT,
Info: Mayen is an Australian forward who redshirted his freshman year at TCU, played his redshirt freshman year, played JuCo at Chipola College, and is now a fourth year sophomore at Nebraska, so he's not your average sophomore. He'll shoot the three at a high volume and hit at a mediocre rate.
#13 Derrick Walker - Junior - Forward - 6'8" - 232 pounds
Stats: 4.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 59.5% FG, 53.3% FT
Info: The Tennessee transfer played a minor role as a Volunteer his first two seasons, redshirted last year at UNL, and is a junior at Nebraska now who's started all 11 games he's played in this year. He's the type of guy that does all the little things for your team. All that tough, garbage cleanup that no one wants to do, Walker is your guy and he does a really good job at it.
Minnesota Gophers:
#5 Marcus Carr - Junior - Guard - 6'2" - 195 pounds
Stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.1 APG, 3.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 32.9% 3PT, 40.5% FG, 80.4% FT
Info: Marcus Carr is shooting 14-42 (33.3%) from the field and 4-13 (30.8%) from three and being held to just 2.3 assists per contest. He's struggled to find his rhythm without the usual post presence from Liam Robbins while struggling with his ankle injury.
#1 Tre' Williams - Sophomore - Guard - 6'5" - 195 pounds
Stats: 4.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 32.0% 3PT, 38.4% FG, 37.5% FT
Info: Williams has been asked to step into the starting role, and in his last three games he's scored double-digits. He's the most confident player on the Gopher roster, but that can lead to some ball stoppage and poor shot selection at times. Against Indiana, Williams had a breakout game where he scored nine points in the first half, and 11 total. He struggled with shot selection, but excelled at getting downhill and finishing.
#4 Jamal Mashburn Jr. - Freshman - Guard - 6'2" - 175 pounds
Stats: 7.4 PPG, 1.5 APG, 1.5 RPG, 37.5% FG, 29.2% 3PT, 82.1% FT
Info: Freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been playing his best basketball down the stretch. In his last three games, he's averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 50% from three and 43% from the field. He loves getting paint touches for high percentage shots, and getting to his spots to score like the 15-foot baseline jumper, or to the free throw line to pullup.
#23 Brandon Johnson - Senior - Forward - 6'8" - 220 pounds
Stats: 9.0 PPG, 6.1 PRG, 0.7 APG, 28.3% 3PT, 47.3% FG, 72.4% FT
Info: The Western Michigan grad transfer has been great this season for Minnesota. He's provided scoring and rebounding at the four-spot that they desperately needed, and had a magical 8/9 3PT shooting performance to take down Iowa. He's the highest rated offensive player on Minnesota, according to KenPom, but has a usage of just 16.1% which ranks seventh on the team. He doesn't get the ball as much as some think he may deserve, but he does the dirty work and is one of Coach Pitino's top contributors.
#24 Eric Curry - Senior - Forward - 6'9" - 240 pounds
Stats: 3.7 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 APG, 47.9% FG, 26.7% 3PT, 66.7% FT
Info: In year five at Minnesota, Eric Curry continues to find ways to contribute despite two major leg injuries that derailed his career after a promising freshman campaign. Curry has lost his explosion but he's a veteran who can makes heady plays on both ends, and he likes to take faceup midrange jumpers when he can get the space to get them off.
