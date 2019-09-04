News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 16:43:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Fresno State

Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport
@mjessenhoward
Publisher

After a 12-2 season and MWC championship in 2018, Fresno State started 2019 with a narrow 31-23 loss to USC. Minnesota plays Fresno State at 9:30 pm CT on Saturday, and the Gophers are three-point ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}