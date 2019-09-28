News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 02:34:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue

Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport
@mjessenhoward
Publisher

Minnesota takes on Purdue at 2:30 PM CT at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Gophers are one-point favorites in a game in which the teams' offenses have been better throwing the ball than running and defenses ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}